Alabama student dies in accidental school shooting: report

(Reuters) - A student has died and two others were injured in a shooting at an Alabama high school on Wednesday that officials are calling accidental, local media reported.

The student, who attended Huffman High School in Birmingham, died en route to the hospital, according to AL.com, an Alabama news website. A second student was injured and is in critical but stable condition, while an adult employee was treated and released at the scene.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting came at a time of heightened tension in schools after a gunman with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. It was one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings in United States, where dozens of massacres have occurred in recent years.

Huffman is one of seven public high schools in Birmingham, the state's most populous city.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)