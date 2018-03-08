Liverpool fearless in ECL: Firmino

In-form forward Roberto Firmino insists Liverpool are not scared of anyone in the Champions League and do not fear meeting English opposition in the last eight.

The Reds were the first Premier League side to book their spot in the next round with a goalless draw at home to Porto giving them a 5-0 aggregate lead, but they could be joined by a host of familiar faces.

But whomever they get in next Friday's draw, which is free from geographical or group stage restrictions, will not concern them.

"Yes, we'd like a draw against an English club. Why not?" said the Brazil international.

"We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. Our record is good against them.

"We are not concerned who we get. We don't mind. A top Spanish club? We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now.

"If you are in the draw (at this stage) then you cannot be afraid of anyone. We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don't mind who we get. I think we are a team who will cause problems to others."

Firmino's form this season, he has scored 22 goals and also registered numerous assists, guarantees him a place at this summer's World Cup in Russia with the Brazil team.

However, he is focusing on his club football first and would dearly love to win his first trophy with the Reds.

"There is still a lot to play for. Liverpool want to win a trophy.

"We are all concentrating on that, and that is the aim at this stage. We are doing well in the Premier League and we want that to continue and we are now in the Champions League quarter-final and we want that to continue.

"If I can do well, then that will be important for my position in the (national team) squad."