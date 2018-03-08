Charity overseer eyes Shorten reef trip

A federal Liberal MP has asked the charities regulator to investigate Bill Shorten's trip to the Great Barrier Reef, which was funded by environmental campaigners.

The Labor opposition leader updated his register of interests last month to reveal the Australian Conservation Foundation paid for a tour of the reef and his flight to the proposed Adani coal mine site.

The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission has confirmed it received a letter from WA backbencher Ben Morton about the trip.

The letter raised concerns and requests clarification about governance surrounding gifts from charities, The Australian reported.

"The ACNC takes all concerns raised regarding registered charities seriously," an ACNC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The ACNC has the power to revoke charity status, suspend or remove board members and give directions and enforce undertakings.

Former ACF president and anti-Adani campaigner Geoff Cousins said last week Mr Shorten told him during the trip he would revoke the licence for the Adani coal mine if the environmental evidence didn't stack up, if Labor won government.

The register of interests shows the ACF paid for Mr Shorten to take a tour of the reef on January 23, and a charter flight from Cairns to Carmichael River and Doongmabulla Springs the next day.

It's believed the cost was around $20,000.

ACF chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy is confident the ACF has complied with the law.

"These types of trips are not uncommon," she said said in a statement.

"Charities periodically take our elected representatives to areas of environmental damage, human suffering and communities of need. These are not holidays."

Ms O'Shanassy says ensuring politicians understand the breadth of environmental damage in Australia is part of the foundation's work.

She says she hopes Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will also take the time to look at the threat the mine proposes.