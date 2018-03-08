News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Motorist misses being hit by a truck by just seconds
WATCH: Inches from disaster after motorist's terrifying last minute merge

Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said the first delivery of KC-46 aerial refueling tankers from Boeing Co, scheduled for the second quarter of 2018, is more likely to occur late in the year.

"This assessment is based on known risks and predicted impacts associated with airworthiness certifications and slower than expected flight test execution," the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

These potential delays will not result in additional program cost to the taxpayer, the statement said.

Boeing could not be immediately reached for comment.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners is expected to deliver 18 tankers.

In the third quarter of 2017 the company took a $329 million charge for its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program in its quarterly results, hurting profit. Charges related to the program have reduced profit by $1.9 billion after tax. [nL4N1N04HN]



(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Chris Sanders in Washington; editing by Susan Thomas and Grant McCool)

Back To Top
feedback