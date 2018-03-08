Factbox: Key provisions of Florida bill on gun safety

(Reuters) - The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday was expected to give final legislative approval to a gun-safety package that would raise the legal age for buying rifles, impose a three-day waiting period on all gun sales and allow the arming of some public school personnel.

The bill is the legislature's response to the Feb. 14 shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three faculty members were killed. The accused shooter, former student Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15-style assault rifle used in the killings when he was 18.

The measure, already approved by the state Senate, would automatically become law within 15 days unless vetoed by Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Here are some highlights:



GUN SAFETY CONTROLS

- Requires a three-day waiting period for the purchase of all firearms, not just handguns, or until a background check is completed, whichever is later.

Concealed-weapons permit holders are exempted, as are people who have hunting licenses or have completed a hunter-safety program, are law enforcement or corrections officers or serve in the U.S. military.

- Raises the minimum legal age for anyone purchasing a rifle or shotgun to 21 from 18. Federal law already prohibits anyone under 21 from buying a handgun.

- Outlaws bump stocks, accessories that enable a semi-automatic weapon to be fired as an automatic weapon. Those devices were used in a mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that took 58 lives.



ARMING SCHOOL STAFF

- Allows local sheriff's departments to establish a "guardian program" in which school personnel can be permitted to voluntarily carry a gun on the job. Those who do must undergo special training, mental health and drug screening and be licensed to carry a concealed weapon. Each school district would decide whether to opt into the program.

- Classroom teachers are excluded from participating unless they meet one of three narrow criteria - they are Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps instructors, serve in the military or have been police officers. Otherwise, only non-teacher personnel are eligible, such as administrators, guidance counselors, librarians and coaches.



MENTAL HEALTH

- Allows police to temporarily seize firearms from someone who has been taken into custody for an involuntary mental examination under Florida's so-called Baker Act statute.

- Prohibits anyone from owning or possessing a firearm who has been judged mentally incompetent or has been committed to a mental institution, until a court rules otherwise.

- Allows police to petition a court for a "risk-protection" order of up to 12 months barring an individual from possessing firearms if that person is judged as dangerous because of a mental illness or violent behavior.

- Creates a "mental health assistance allocation" to help school districts establish or expand school-based psychiatric care.

- Appropriates $400 million to implement the bill's provisions, including $98 million to improve and "harden" the physical security of school buildings, and $25 million to replace the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



(Compiled in Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)