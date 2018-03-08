Snapshot of TPP benefits for Australia

WHAT'S IN THE TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP FOR AUSTRALIA?

* New reductions in Japanese tariffs on fresh, chilled and frozen beef.

* New access for dairy products into Japan, Canada and Mexico including the elimination of cheese tariffs into Japan.

* New sugar access into the Japanese, Canadian and Mexican markets.

* Tariff reductions and new access for cereals and grains exporters into Japan, including, for the first time in 20 years, access for rice products.

* Elimination of all tariffs on sheepmeat, cotton and wool.

* Elimination of tariffs on seafood, horticulture and wine.

* Improved regulatory regimes for investment, particularly in mining, resources, telecommunications and financial services.

* Universities and vocational education providers will have legally guaranteed access to Brunei Darussalam, Japan, Malaysia and Mexico and will be able to supply online education services across the region.

* New opportunities for Australian businesses in government procurement services including accounting, management consulting, architectural engineering, environmental protection and health.

(Source: Federal government)