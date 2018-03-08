News

Wolves move six clear of chasing pack

AAP /

Frontrunners Wolverhampton Wanderers are back to their winning ways much to the disappointment of Cardiff City and Socceroo Mile Jedinak's Aston Villa.

Wolves restored their six-point advantage at the top of England's second-tier Championship with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Leeds United on Wednesday.

Romain Saiss and Willy Boly scored with first-half headers and Benik Afobe lobbed the keeper after the break to wrap up victory for Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had gone three league games without a win and saw their advantage at the summit whittled down from 13 points to three after second-placed Cardiff City beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 on Tuesday.

Victory at Elland Road, however, means that with 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and Mile Jedinak's third-placed Aston Villa, with the top two sides winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

