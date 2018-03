WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday passage of a Senate bill to ease rules on banks would be "a big step in the right direction."

"We're looking forward to hopefully the new Dodd-Frank bill passing on a bipartisan basis. I think that's a big step in the right direction for community banks, regional banks being able to grow," Mnuchin said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.



