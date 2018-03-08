News

Northern Star expands with $80m WA mine

AAP /

Northern Star Resources has agreed to buy Westgold Resources' South Kalgoorlie gold mine for $80 million.

The acquisition of the South Kalgoorlie operations, located in Western Australia and about 50 kilometres from Northern Star's Kundana operations, includes the project's operating processing facility and 800 square kilometres of prospective gold tenure.

Northern Star said the deal, which is due to be settled by April 1, will help ensure the company meets its organic growth target in a timely and economical fashion.

