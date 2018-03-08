Female ASX 200 board appointments spike

The percentage of female board appointments has spiked at the start of 2018, but further momentum will be crucial in order to reach a target of 30 per cent female representation on the boards of Australia's top 200 companies by the end of the year.

Women accounted for 47 per cent of board appointments across the ASX 200 companies in the first two months of 2018, up from a sluggish 36 per cent a year ago, and make up 26.7 per cent of directorships, a new report by the Australia Institute of Company Directors (AICD) shows.

Chairman Elizabeth Proust says while the news in encouraging, company boards will need to prove they take the issue of gender diversity seriously and sustain the momentum of appointments in order to reach the representation target by the end of 2018.