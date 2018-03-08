Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
BHP - BHP BILLITON -
RIO - RIO TINTO -
FMG - FORTESCUE METALS -
The price of iron ore has fallen for the fourth day in a row which may put more pressure on the share prices of Australia's major iron ore producers.
NST - NORTHERN STAR
NCM - NEWCREST MINING
EVN - EVOLUTION
Gold prices slipped on Wednesday on profit-taking after hitting a one-week high on news that a top economic advisor to the Trump administration had resigned, stoking fears of a trade war and knocking down the dollar.
STO - SANTOS -
OSH - OIL SEARCH -
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM -
Oil prices fell in offshore trade as financial markets slid amid concerns that Washington's plans for import tariffs could spark a trade war, and after US government data showed an increase in crude inventories and output.