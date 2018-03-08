Three people seriously hurt in knife attack in Vienna: Austrian media

VIENNA (Reuters) - Three people were seriously injured in a knife attack in the Austrian capital Vienna on Wednesday evening, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Mass-circulation daily newspaper Oesterreich said the stabbings occurred in the Leopoldstadt district near Vienna's famous Prater Park. News website heute.at said the victims were a man and two women aged between 40 and 50.

APA said police were searching for a lone assailant who had fled the scene, and that the motive for the attack was not known.

The police were not immediately available for comment.



