Energy Aust powers ahead to close pay gap

EnergyAustralia is giving hundreds of women workers a pay rise in an attempt to close the gender pay gap.

Managing director Catherine Tanna says the company is investing $1.2 million to ensure women and men with equivalent experience and skills receive the same pay for doing the same job.

About 350 women will receive an average pay rise of about $3500, while 80 men will have their pay adjusted, removing the two per cent gender pay gap at the energy retailer from April.

"I'm proud of the good progress we've made in the past four years with hiring women to senior roles, the make-up of our workforce and in remuneration generally," Ms Tanna said on Thursday, International Women's Day.

"But it's not right or fair to expect women to have to wait any longer for the pay gap to close - so, we're fixing that right now."

Women make up about 40 per cent of EnergyAustralia's 2500-strong workforce and hold a similar proportion of management positions.

Women also occupy half the 10 seats on EnergyAustralia's board.

However, Ms Tanna says EnergyAustralia still has room for improvement, particularly because men still hold nine out of 10 jobs in the company's energy function division, which operates power stations in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

"Most of the roles at our energy assets, which typically offer good, well-paid jobs, are done by men," she said.

"That's why it's important we encourage women to join our power stations. It's about opening opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, background or affiliation."