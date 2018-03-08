UK, Saudi to monitor shipping lanes before Yemeni ports open: Al Arabiya

RIYADH (Reuters) - Britain and Saudi Arabia will monitor shipping lanes in preparation for opening Yemeni ports, the British foreign minister said on Wednesday after meeting his Saudi counterpart in Yemen, according to Saudi-run Al Arabiya television.

Boris Johnson also said London would seek a United Nations meeting on a political solution in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is fighting a three-year-old war against the armed Houthi movement aligned with Iran.





