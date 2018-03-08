News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Electrician calmly catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news
Electrician catches huge python under house - but it's not all good news

Some countries may be exempted from planned U.S. metal tariffs: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from planned U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum on the basis of national security, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week and there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well based on that process," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular media briefing.




(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Back To Top
feedback