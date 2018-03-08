International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes are lower as US President Donald Trump looked set to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum this week, a move that could spiral into a global trade war.

The markets have been choppy, with the Dow falling more than 300 points, following the exit of staunch free trade supporter Gary Cohn from the White House.

"There is more of a political worry that has crept back into the market," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"It's not just the tariffs, but the broader White House changing ... all those things are undercurrents which are affecting market sentiment in the near-term."

Trump also stepped up pressure against China to develop a plan to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States by a billion dollars.

Heading into the final hour of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 209.48 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 24,674.64.

The S&P 500 fell nine points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,719.12 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.13 points, or 0.01 per cent to 7,371.72.

Worries over the threat to global trade that US moves would represent have dominated Wall Street trading for almost a week.

LONDON: British stocks rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, although gains were tempered by the resignation of Gary Cohn, which rekindled worries the US administration was shifting towards protectionism.

The FTSE 100 ended up 0.16 per cent at 7,157.84 points, as a rally in engine maker Rolls Royce and gains among industrials more than offset weakness among commodity stocks.

Germany's DAX index was up 1.09 per cent, and France's CAC 40 was up 0.34 per cent.

"Whilst the rhetoric has clearly increased in recent days, particularly with the timing of Gary Cohn's departure, the key tests are whether Donald Trump proceeds to sign this order but also what other nations do in response," said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald in London.

Trade fears caused metals prices to slip, driving miners Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto down 0.1 to 1.6 per cent.

Oil prices also tumbled, sending oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell down 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

TOKYO: Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned, fanning fears that President Donald Trump will proceed with tariffs and risk a trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.77 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.04 per cent.

"If you're looking for an excuse to sell, this is the kind of announcement that certainly causes short-term downward pressure," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New Jersey, regarding Cohn's resignation.

"He (Cohn) came from Wall street and certainly large institutional investors felt he was very credible in his spot."

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.52 per cent, to 8,284.34.