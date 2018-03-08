U.S. loses bid to halt children's climate change lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the U.S. government's bid to halt a lawsuit by a group of Oregon teenagers claiming that the Trump administration has violated their constitutional rights by refusing to address the harms caused by climate change.

By a 3-0 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the administration had not met the "high bar" under federal law to dismiss the case brought by 21 young people.

The government had argued that allowing the lawsuit could lead to burdensome litigation, and provoke a "constitutional crisis" by pitting the courts against the government, including President Donald Trump and many Executive Branch officials named as defendants.

The lawsuit had originally been brought in 2015, when Barack Obama occupied the White House.



(This story corrects description of plaintiffs in headline to "children" from "teenagers" and in 2nd paragraphs to "young people" from "teenagers" to make clear not all were teenagers.)



(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)