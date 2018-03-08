ECB raises no objection to de Guindos as next VP

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has raised no objection to the appointment of Spain's Luis de Guindos as its next vice president, clearing one of the last hurdles before his appointment.

De Guindos, the only candidate for the job, would replace Portugal's Vitor Constancio, whose term expires on May 31.

"The Governing Council had no objection to the proposed candidate, Mr Luis de Guindos, who is a person of recognized standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters," the ECB said.

