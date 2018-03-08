U.S. appeals court says Title VII covers transgender workers

By Daniel Wiessner and Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a federal law banning sex bias in the workplace prohibits discrimination against transgender workers, ruling in favor of a funeral director who claimed she was fired after telling her boss she planned to transition to female from male.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc in Detroit unlawfully discriminated against Aimee Stephens, formerly known as Anthony Stephens, based on her sex.

It also said the funeral home failed to establish that the federal workplace law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, substantially burdened the ability of funeral home owner Thomas Rost, a devout Christian, to exercise his religious rights in his treatment of Stephens.

Rost had claimed that he viewed his work as a religious service for grieving families, and that employing a transgender woman would distract customers.

But Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore, writing for the court on Wednesday, said Rost could not use his customers' "presumed biases" as an excuse for firing Stephens.

"Tolerating Stephens's understanding of her sex and gender identity is not tantamount to supporting it," Moore wrote.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group that represents the funeral home, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or Stephens' lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Daniel Wiessner in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)