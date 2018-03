BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday pro-Syrian government forces have effectively cut the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave in half.

The Britain-based war monitor said the forces had brought the strip of territory linking the north and south of Eastern Ghouta within firing range, effectively bisecting the densely populated area on the outskirts of Damascus.



(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)