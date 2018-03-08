Goldstein, Preuss fight for Roos ruck role

Todd Goldstein and Braydon Preuss will fight to claim the lone ruck spot in North Melbourne's line-up this season, with Brad Scott reluctant to play both big men.

Todd Goldstein staked a claim for the lone ruck spot by impressing for Kangaroos against Richmond.

The Kangaroos' final pre-season series game on Wednesday night - a 70-point belting by Richmond at Ikon Park - was thought to be a final opportunity for Scott to have a look at the ruck tandem in action.

But with an extended squad of 26 players, the coach opted to play Goldstein in the first half then replace him with Preuss in the second.

Scott confirmed after the match he will most likely choose one or the other for their round one clash against Gold Coast.

"We're being dictated to by the way that the game is being played at the moment to a certain extent," he said.

"We'd love to say that we can change the way that AFL footy is being played ... but it's just very difficult to play multiple big guys.

"That's unfortunate for ruckmen but it's just a reality at the moment.

"That's probably the way that we see it ... but if they both keep going really well then we'll look at certain games where we might be able to play two."

Goldstein kicked a goal and looked more like his old self in the first half after a down year before he was replaced by Preuss.

The big Roo impressed with his physicality, leaving Scott with a tough choice to make.

North started well against the Tigers but crumbled under their opponent's relentless pressure.

Scott feels he could have stemmed the flow of goals but instructed his players to keep taking risks with their quick ball movement.

"Our view is that we want to develop a game style that's capable of challenging the best sides in the competition," he said.

"We understand that there's a risk involved in that too.

"We probably could have thought 'Well, let's just hold up here for a while' but the question we've got to keep asking is 'Is that going to expedite our development?'

"We want to keep taking the game on."