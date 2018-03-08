Broncos handled Lodge furore well: Bennett

The Matt Lodge controversy has threatened to overshadow Brisbane's NRL season opener but Wayne Bennett reckons the club has "handled it well".

Brisbane Coach Wayne Bennett has defended the club's backing of Matt Lodge.

Bennett blamed the media for creating the uproar that erupted ahead of Lodge's NRL return in Thursday night's round-one clash with St George Illawarra at Jubilee Oval.

The Broncos copped criticism for handing Lodge a one-season lifeline after his infamous 2015 New York drunken rampage.

Brisbane also copped heat for sheltering Lodge from the media at the NRL club, not offering him once for an interview since earning his one year deal last November.

He only broke his silence on the attack speaking on Fox Sports' League Life on Wednesday night barely 24 hours before his comeback match.

Critics said the silent approach gave the impression Lodge showed no remorse over the attack.

But Bennett said: "You guys (media) preach rehabilitation well this guy has rehabilitated himself.

"He's got another opportunity in life. Matt has been really good, he's handled it well.

"And we have handled it well as a club and that is all we can do."

Bennett was adamant it wouldn't have made a difference if Lodge had spoken earlier, blaming the media's "agendas" for the controversy over his return.

Bennett said he couldn't fault Lodge during his time at the Broncos which included a 2017 Queensland Cup stint with their feeder club Redcliffe.

He said the omens were good when Lodge was embraced by the Broncos players.

"He has been wonderful at the club, I have no criticism of his behaviour at all," Bennett said.

"He's been here 18 months and the players have embraced him and they are not fools.

"They don't embrace someone who doesn't have a future.

"We are happy with what he has done and where he is going."

Lodge avoided a 12-month jail term in the US over the attack with a plea deal but was hit with a $1.6 million damages bill.

His victims have claimed they have not received any payment and believe he is trying to avoid justice by returning to the NRL.

Bennett said Lodge was in a good mindset but admitted it remained to be seen how the giant prop would fare against the Dragons after being out of the NRL so long.

"We have to find that out haven't we?" Bennett said of Lodge who will partner Tevita Pangai in the front row.

"He hasn't played a lot of NRL. He's been out of the game a long period of time.

"(But) I think he is in really good shape actually."