Garbos on Macedon Ranges Shire's nose

Garbos have until 9am to start collecting kerbside rubbish in part of regional Victoria or face being thrown off the job.

Macedon Ranges Shire has told its waste collection contractor Wheelie Waste to get the trucks rolling by 9am on Thursday or the council will find an alternative solution.

The council was informed on Wednesday the pick-up of waste, recycling and garden waste had been suspended.

"Wheelie Waste told council its action was in protest of the state government's lack of detail regarding a rebate to address the increased cost of recycling," a council statement read.

Neighbouring Mount Alexander Shire has also been caught in the stink as it was forced to cancel waste services as Australia deals with China's clampdown on taking recyclables.

Wheelie Waste spokesman David Rako told 3AW he'd met with 22 councils with some agreeing to pay the difference in cost this financial year while others had not.

The state government announced plans for an emergency $13 million funding package to councils to help to cope with rising processing fees in February.

Residents are still being told to put their bins out as usual.