News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Electrician calmly catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news
Electrician catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news

China reports highly pathogenic H5N6, H7N9 bird flu outbreaks: OIE

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a duck farm in the Guangxi province, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Chinese agriculture ministry.

The virus killed 23,950 ducks out of a flock of 30,462 ducks, the ministry said. The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.
In a separate report, China also reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N9 bird flu in a backyard in the Shaanxi province, the OIE said.
The virus killed 810 layers out of a flock of 1,000 birds, it says.


(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)

Back To Top
feedback