News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Electrician calmly catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news
Electrician catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news

White House adviser Navarro says he is not a candidate to replace Cohn: Bloomberg

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday he was not a candidate to replace departing National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Bloomberg News reported.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro, who heads the White House National Trade Council, also said President Donald Trump was interviewing a long list of candidates as potential replacements for Cohn, who announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the White House.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Back To Top
feedback