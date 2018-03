BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Hezbollah-run media unit said on Wednesday the Syrian army had taken full control of Beit Sawa village in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus.

Syrian government forces are intensifying an assault on the densely populated area which began more than two weeks ago, trying to slice the rebel enclave in two to deal the opposition its biggest defeat since 2016.



