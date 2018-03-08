EU top court orders France's Le Pen to pay back parliament

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's top court on Wednesday upheld a decision by the European Parliament to recover about 320,000 euros ($397,280.00) from French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen, a member of the parliament since 1984, was ordered to pay back the money which was claimed for staff costs.

Another member of Le Pen's National Front, Bruno Gollnisch, was ordered to pay back around 276,000 euros for similar reasons. ($1 = 0.8055 euros)



