EU offer to Britain of future trade deal pretty ambitious: senior EU official

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union draft offer to Britain of a future trade deal, outlined on Wednesday by EU leaders' chairman Donald Tusk, may be less than Britain had hoped for, but it is still pretty ambitious, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

"It may be less than what we think Theresa May may be aiming for, but it's not just nothing, it's actually a quite ambitious Free Trade Agreement," the official, who asked not to be named, said.



(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Jan Strupczewski)

