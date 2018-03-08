The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 7) - Bush, Trade Deficit

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars. Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again! #MAGA [0640 EST]



- Great couple, great book![0544 EST]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)