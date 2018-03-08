News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Electrician calmly catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news
Electrician catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 7) - Bush, Trade Deficit

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 7) - Bush, Trade Deficit

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (March 7) - Bush, Trade Deficit

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars. Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again! #MAGA [0640 EST]

- Great couple, great book![0544 EST]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

Back To Top
feedback