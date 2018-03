BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees the danger of an "escalating spiral" in the current trade dispute between the United States and Europe, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

Seibert said Germany was watching developments and any response to threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose import tariffs would be closely coordinated by the European Union.

