Australia's Warner fined but cleared for second S.Africa Test

Durban, South Africa, March 7, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia vice-captain David Warner is free to play in the second Test against South Africa after he accepted an ICC charge of bringing the game into disrepute on Wednesday.

Cricket's world body fined Warner 75 percent of his match fee for an altercation with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the first Test this week.

CCTV footage showed him apparently turning on De Kock as the players walked up a staircase during the tea break in the fourth day of the match in Durban.

The footage shows Warner being restrained by teammates Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon before being persuaded to go into the dressing room by Australia captain Steve Smith.

By accepting a level two offence, Warner was hit with three demerit points and fined but avoided a one-Test ban.

De Kock was also charged by the ICC but is contesting and will have a hearing later Wednesday.

After a feisty game that saw Australia take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, visiting off-spinner Nathan Lyon was also fined 15 percent of his match fee after appearing to drop the ball on AB de Villiers after the batsman was run out.

