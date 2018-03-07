Germany warns against premature reactions to U.S. tariff threat

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig on Wednesday warned against premature reactions to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25-percent tariff on car imports.

Machnig, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin, said the latest comments showed the danger that trade conflicts could result in escalating rhetoric, which would serve no one.

"I recommend waiting to see what is decided," Machnig said.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)