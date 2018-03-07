Suicide bomber kills religious official in Afghan city

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad killed a senior religious official and his bodyguard on Wednesday and wounded at least 11 people, officials said.

The suicide bomber approached Abdul Zaher Haqqani, head of the Nangarhar provincial director of religious affairs and the Haj pilgrimage, and detonated his explosive vest, Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, said.

"He was coming off a bridge when the attacker approached him and blew himself up close to his car," Khogyani added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, is a volatile province which has become one of the main bases for Islamic State militants who fight both the government and the Taliban.



