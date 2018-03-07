Edinburgh (AFP) - Blair Kinghorn will make his first start for Scotland on Saturday after being named in Gregor Townsend's side for their Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin, the only change to the starting line-up.

Kinghorn the only Scotland change for Ireland Six Nations match

The 21-year-old Edinburgh wing replaces the injured Tommy Seymour.

Kinghorn made his debut off the bench in the triumphant Calcutta Cup win over England on February 24 that saw Scotland claw their way back into Championship contention ahead of the trip to play Joe Schmidt's unbeaten side.

"We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance," said Townsend, whose side are third in the table behind Grand Slam-chasing Ireland and England.

"The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second half. The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

"Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

"There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin."

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg; Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, John Barclay (capt); Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Simon Berghan, Stuart McInally, Gordon Reid

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, David Denton, Ali Price, Nick Grigg, Lee Jones