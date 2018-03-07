UK authorities know more about substance that made Russian ex-spy ill

LONDON (Reuters) - The British authorities know more about a substance which Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal was exposed to before he became critically ill, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday, adding that police would make a further statement later.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are both in hospital in a critical condition after being found unconscious on Sunday on a bench near a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury.

"We do know more about the substance and the police will be making a further statement this afternoon in order to share some of that," Rudd told reporters after chairing a meeting of top ministers to discuss the Skripal incident.



