LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is "very disappointed" by U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum but will wait to see more detail on the proposals, a junior trade minister said on Wednesday.

"We are very disappointed by the President's apparent intention to do this, but we do actually await something more concrete as to what may actually happen," Greg Hands told a parliamentary committee.

