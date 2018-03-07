News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Electrician calmly catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news
Electrician catches python at customer's house - but it's not all good news

U.N. rights chief seeks inquiry on Venezuela, says poll not credible

Reuters
Reuters /

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday that crimes against humanity may have been committed in Venezuela and voiced alarm at "the erosion of democratic institutions" in the Andean nation.

U.N. rights chief seeks inquiry on Venezuela, says poll not credible

U.N. rights chief seeks inquiry on Venezuela, says poll not credible

The context for Venezuela's presidential poll, planned for May 20 - which the opposition is boycotting in defiance of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro - "does not in any way fulfill minimal conditions for free and credible elections" - Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein told the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"Once again, I encourage the Council to consider mandating a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela," Zeid told the Geneva forum, where Venezuela is among the 47 member states.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)

Back To Top
feedback