'Acts of genocide' suspected against Rohingya in Myanmar: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday that he strongly suspected that "acts of genocide" may have taken place against Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state since August.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, also said that reports of bulldozing of mass graves in Myanmar showed a "deliberate attempt by the authorities to destroy evidence of potential international crimes, including possible crimes against humanity".
"A recent announcement that seven soldiers and three police officers will be brought to justice for the alleged extra-judicial killing of ten Rohingya men is grossly insufficient," Zeid told the Geneva forum.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)

