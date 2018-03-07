News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pictured: The young boy attacked by huge dog while riding his bike
Pictured: The young boy attacked by huge dog while riding his bike

Slovak PM Fico ready to offer solutions to keep government going

Reuters
Reuters /

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet early next week with his two coalition partners, including the Most-Hid party that is demanding the sacking of the interior minister, to try to reach agreements that will allow his government to continue.

Slovak PM Fico ready to offer solutions to keep government going

Slovak PM Fico ready to offer solutions to keep government going

"We will offer solutions so that Most can continue in government. I am aware of the reality and I am ready to discuss things," he told a news conference on Wednesday.
Slovakia has been thrown into political crisis since an investigative journalist was found shot dead at the end of February, with the president urging a major government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust.


(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet)

Back To Top
feedback