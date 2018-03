MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that some rebels holed up in Syria's eastern Ghouta were ready to accept a Russian offer to leave the rebel-controlled enclave with their families, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has said the rebels can leave safely with their families and weapons in return for immunity.



