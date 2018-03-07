Turkey calls on U.S. to stop Kurdish fighters moving to Syria's Afrin

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States should prevent fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia traveling to the Syrian region of Afrin from elsewhere in Syria to counter a Turkish military incursion, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Turkey was working to extend a five-hour daily truce in Syria's eastern Ghouta to 24 hours and that Erdogan would discuss the situation there with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.



(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)