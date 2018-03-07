News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Helicopter crashes off Hamilton Island
Two people dead after chopper crashes into water off Whitsunday Islands

Dockers' Hill injures quad at AFL training

Justin Chadwick
AAP /

Star Fremantle midfielder Brad Hill could miss the start of the AFL season after injuring his quad at training on Wednesday.

Hill injured his right leg during a drill and didn't complete the session.

The 2017 club champion will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage.

The potential loss of Hill for the round-one clash with Port Adelaide would be a huge loss for the Dockers.

Hill, a three-time premiership winner at Hawthorn, starred in his first season at Fremantle, averaging 23.5 possessions per game last season.

His brother Stephen Hill has battled a calf injury during the pre-season but is a chance to return in Sunday's practice match against West Coast at HBF Arena in Joondalup.

Troubled midfielder Harley Bennell returned to the club on Tuesday after his eight-week exile came to an end.

Bennell was banished to WAFL club Peel Thunder in January after being involved in an alcohol-fuelled altercation with a bouncer at a Fremantle night spot.

The former Gold Coast star is still nursing a calf injury but he's a chance to play for Peel Thunder before round one of the AFL season.

Teammate Joel Hamling says Bennell has the potential to win a Brownlow medal if he can overcome his injury and off-field issues.

Back To Top