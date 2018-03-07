News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Helicopter crashes off Hamilton Island
Two people dead after chopper crashes into water off Whitsunday Islands

AFL boss opens up on Tasmania plan

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan will meet some of his unhappiest constituents later this month when he visits Tasmania.

1218_1800_wa_tunbridge
0:51

Tunbridge hoping for early return
Neuroprosthetic rehab allows paralysed rats to walk again
2:04

Neuroprosthetic rehab allows paralysed rats to walk again
0304_sun_oscars2
4:39

90th Academy Awards
0304_0700_nat_dog
0:20

Young girl killed in a dog attack
0303_0500_nat_onepunch
0:24

Man suffers serious head injury in suspected one-punch attack
0302_sun_weathersix
3:47

Meet the creative director of Mardi Gras
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0301_sun_weathereightthirty
2:38

​The ​Walk To ​Save Our Sons 2018 has officially begun
0301_sun_weathersix
3:16

What is muscular dystrophy?
0226_sun_weatherseven
1:25

Happy Monday, Australia!
0223_sun_weathersixthirty
4:14

How do you solve a problem like an underwear-eating dog?
0206_1100_per-NicNat
0:32

Naitanui on track for return to AFL in round one
 

The league chief executive said he intentionally delayed the visit until after last weekend's state election.

McLachlan on Wednesday confirmed the trip and added he would meet Premier Will Hodgman.

"I committed to wait until the election was over to go to Tasmania - I think everyone understands that's fair and appropriate," McLachlan said.

"I'm sure when I'm there, I will catch up with Will."

Tasmania is a hot issue for the league, with ongoing local discontent that they do not have their own AFL team.

Instead, Hawthorn play some home games in Launceston and North Melbourne do the same in Hobart.

More recently, AFL Tasmania chief executive Rob Auld was promoted to a job at league headquarters after less than two years in the role.

The Tasmanian State League has been in crisis, with Burnie and Devonport saying they cannot field teams because of a lack of numbers.

But McLachlan said the AFL had significantly increased its investment in Tasmanian community football, adding there had been growth in Auskick and community numbers.

"That is our focus at the moment - getting youth and community football working in Tasmania again," he said.

"We think there should be one team representing all Tasmanians, but acknowledge the challenges in that, with Hawthorn in the north and North Melbourne in the south."

McLachlan said disquiet over Auld's promotion, with Trish Squires taking his place, was misguided.

"He's done a hell of a job, the numbers speak for themselves and then (he) had an internal promotion," McLachlan said.

"I just don't think people understood what happened.

"I acknowledge there are challenges down there."

Back To Top