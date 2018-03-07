AFL boss opens up on Tasmania plan

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan will meet some of his unhappiest constituents later this month when he visits Tasmania.

The league chief executive said he intentionally delayed the visit until after last weekend's state election.

McLachlan on Wednesday confirmed the trip and added he would meet Premier Will Hodgman.

"I committed to wait until the election was over to go to Tasmania - I think everyone understands that's fair and appropriate," McLachlan said.

"I'm sure when I'm there, I will catch up with Will."

Tasmania is a hot issue for the league, with ongoing local discontent that they do not have their own AFL team.

Instead, Hawthorn play some home games in Launceston and North Melbourne do the same in Hobart.

More recently, AFL Tasmania chief executive Rob Auld was promoted to a job at league headquarters after less than two years in the role.

The Tasmanian State League has been in crisis, with Burnie and Devonport saying they cannot field teams because of a lack of numbers.

But McLachlan said the AFL had significantly increased its investment in Tasmanian community football, adding there had been growth in Auskick and community numbers.

"That is our focus at the moment - getting youth and community football working in Tasmania again," he said.

"We think there should be one team representing all Tasmanians, but acknowledge the challenges in that, with Hawthorn in the north and North Melbourne in the south."

McLachlan said disquiet over Auld's promotion, with Trish Squires taking his place, was misguided.

"He's done a hell of a job, the numbers speak for themselves and then (he) had an internal promotion," McLachlan said.

"I just don't think people understood what happened.

"I acknowledge there are challenges down there."