AFL boss would back Suns if Lynch asked

The AFL wants Tom Lynch to have "huge confidence" in its support for Gold Coast as the Suns co-captain considers his future.

Lynch is one of this year's biggest AFL stories, with the key forward to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Premiers Richmond are the latest Victorian club to publicly express interest in Lynch if he decides he wants to return to his native state.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said if Lynch wanted to talk to him about the struggling expansion club, he would talk up the Suns' prospects.

"I would tell him what I would say publicly, that Gold Coast should take huge confidence in our support," McLachlan said.

"They have made some very tough decisions in the last 12 months, there is a new CEO, new coach, new head of football, new head of commercial, new list manager and they are the key pillars of the club.

"It is a new club, they have got one of the best facilities in the country, their own stadium.

"It's now up to the footy department and the players because they have the tools there now, I feel confident and they looked bloody good the other day (in the pre-season)."

But McLachlan said Lynch must make the decision on merit and said any potential club ambassador deal could only be considered after his future is settled.

The AFL boss hopes Lynch sticks with the Sunds but said the decision is entirely up to the star forward.

"I am old school in the sense that I love one club players ... it is his decision, and I have got no issue with players moving clubs because everyone's personal circumstances are different," McLachlan said.

McLachlan also said Gold Coast's future does not hinge on whether Lynch stays.

He noted Geelong won a premiership after Gary Ablett left, as did Hawthorn when Lance Franklin went to Sydney, while Adelaide made the grand final the year after Patrick Dangerfield joined Geelong.