MILAN (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is ready to give the leader of euroskeptic partner the League, Matteo Salvini, his support in attempts to form a government, the former Italian prime minister said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

Italy's Berlusconi ready to support League leader's bid to form government

"In full respect of our agreements, we will now loyally support attempts by Salvini to create a government," Berlusconi said.

"For my part, as leader of FI (Forza Italia) I am here to support him, to guarantee the solidity of the coalition and keep our commitments with the voters," he said

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League at Sunday's elections. Their center-right alliance together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.





(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)