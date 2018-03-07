Cricket: New Zealand v England fourth ODI scores

Dunedin, New Zealand, March 7, 2018 (AFP) - - Final scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and England in Dunedin on Wednesday:

England

J. Roy c Santner b Sodhi 42

J. Bairstow c Southee b Munro 138

J. Root c Latham b Southee 102

J. Buttler c and b Sodhi 0

E. Morgan c Munro b Boult 5

B. Stokes c Nicholls b Sodhi 1

M. Ali c Southee b Sodhi 3

C. Woakes c Boult b Munro 3

A. Rashid b Boult 11

T. Curran not out 22

M. Wood not out 3

Extras: (lb1, w4) 5

Total: (9 wickets; 50 overs) 335

Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Roy), 2-267 (Bairstow), 3-267 (Buttler), 4-274 (Morgan), 5-276 (Stokes), 6-280 (Ali), 7-288 (Woakes), 8-305 (Root), 9-313 (Rashid)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-87-1 (1w), Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), de Grandhomme 2-0-23-0 (1w), Santner 10-0-57-0, Sodhi 10-1-58-4 (1w), Munro 8-0-53-2

New Zealand:

M. Guptill c Stokes b Woakes 0

C. Munro lbw Wood 0

K. Williamson c Buttler b Stokes 45

R. Taylor not out 181

T. Latham c Ali b Curran 71

C. de Grandhomme c Woakes b Curran 23

H. Nicholls not out 13

Extras: (lb4, w2) 6

Total: (5 wickets; 49.3 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Munro), 2-2 (Guptill), 3-86 (Williamson), 4-273 (Latham), 5-303 (de Grandhomme)

Bowling: Woakes 8-2-42-1 , Wood 8-0-65-1 (1w), Rashid 10-0-74-0, Curran 8.3-0-57-2, Stokes 7-0-45-1 (1w), Ali 8-0-52-0

Toss: New Zealand

Result: New Zealand win by five wickets

Series: 2-2

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

afp