How this photo of a couple at an engagement party ended up saving a man's life
AFP lacking on mental health, audit shows

Daniel McCulloch
AAP /

The Australian Federal Police does not have appropriate strategies or structures in place to address the mental health of its officers, the auditor-general has found.

The agency also lacks clear arrangements to ensure resources and funding are aligned to key mental health risks, as well as proper governance over decision-making, information sharing and oversight.

The auditor-general acknowledged the AFP was developing a draft mental health framework and action plan, but said these were dependent on a review into its mental health services which was not yet finalised.

