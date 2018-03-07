Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BHP - BHP BILLITON - down 30 cents, or 1 per cent, at $29.42

RIO - RIO TINTO - down 75 cents, or 1 per cent, at $75.34

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS - down 9 cents, or 1.9 per cent, at $4.72

Share in the big miners dropped following yet another fall in the price of iron ore, amid ongoing concerns about whether the proposed US tariffs could hurt global demand for steel.

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - down 55 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $75.14

Commonwealth Bank will refund $16 million to credit card and personal loan insurance customers after finding some were sold their policies they would not be able to claim on.

NST - NORTHERN STAR - up 10 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $6.63

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - up 39 cents, or 1.8 per cent, at $22.05

EVN - EVOLUTION - up 4 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $2.94

Share in gold stocks were one of the few bright lights on the market after gold prices rose more than one per cent in offshore trade.