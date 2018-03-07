Brown's Firstclass dreams for Sires' win

Cranbourne trainer Matthew Brown saddles his first Group runner in Melbourne with the aptly named Firstclass Dreamer.

The two-year-old runs in Saturday's Group Two Sires' Produce Stakes at Flemington.

Brown, 24, has been training almost three years and landed the Group Three Vamos Stakes in Tasmania last year with Kiss Me Ketut.

"It's exciting to have my first Group runner in Melbourne," Brown said.

"We need something like this to kick us off and get us going and I'm sure all the boys would be happy if he could run in the first four or five."

Firstclass Dreamer may be an outsider in Saturday's race but Brown said the two-year-old is looking for Saturday's journey.

At his only outing, Firstclass Dreamer finished third to Sanctimonious and Metronome over 1200m at Moonee Valley last month.

Sanctimonious, an entrant in Saturday's race, went on to run second in the Inglis Classic at Warwick Farm while Metronome scored at Moonee Valley on March 2.

"He's looking for 1400 metres on a big track," Brown said.

"We knew that going into his first start but you have to kick them off somewhere.

"He had a pretty cosy run which wasn't ideal as he's a wind up horse, but he did finish off well late and the form from the race has been outstanding."

Brown picked up Firstclass Dream for $35,000 at the Magic Millions Ready To Run sale last October and has no doubts the youngster will relish a slightly longer trip.

"He's a good galloper but a few have a bit more experience than him," Brown said.