Seannie on target for Gr 2 Kewney Stakes

After two recent eye-catching performances from Seannie at Moonee Valley, co-trainer Natalie Young expects the filly to relish competing at the bigger Flemington track for the first time in the Kewney Stakes.

Seannie flashed home to win a benchmark race first-up at Moonee Valley last month before again running home hard from last for third in the Group Three Typhoon Tracy Stakes at the same track on February 23.

Both races were over 1200m and Seannie steps up to 1400m in Saturday's Group Two Kewney for three-year-old fillies.

"Her last couple of runs at the Valley were really great," Young said.

"She has stormed home.

"I think she's going to really benefit having that extra 200 metres and being at Flemington, having that longer straight."

Seannie has barrier seven in the field of 15 and was the equal $6.50 favourite on Wednesday along with the Mick Price-trained Palazzo Vecchio.

"She gets back and likes to be left alone early," Young said.

"She's got that nice long straight and hopefully she can use that really good turn of foot she's got and be thereabouts.

"Regan Bayliss knows her well and her work has been excellent.

"She galloped up really well on Tuesday, as good as she has before her last two starts, so I think she's a really good chance."

Seannie started her career in Western Australia and was a Listed winner there before being transferred to Trent Busuttin and Young at Cranbourne ahead of last year's spring carnival.

Young said they would love to get Seannie a Group race win in Victoria.

The Kewney field also includes the unbeaten Danny O'Brien-trained Summer Sham who was at $7 and is chasing her fourth-straight win after taking out the Angus Armansco Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield last start.